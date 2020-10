A university student was injured after plowing his car into a telephone pole in Pattaya.

Pongsakorn Tanomsuk, 24, had to be pried out of his Toyota Altis Oct. 17 after the accident that knocked over the pole outside the Pattaya Train Station on the railway-parallel road.







The business administration student claimed the road was slippery, causing him to lose control.