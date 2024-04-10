Classic Car Friends Pattaya marks 8 years of vintage passion

By Pattaya Mail
Club president Jo Klemm and Radchada Chomjinda (Toy) Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand join forces to celebrate the spirit of philanthropy amidst classic car enthusiasts.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Eight years ago, on a balmy Thursday evening in March 2016, Jo Klemm welcomed nine visitors and classic car enthusiasts to the inaugural meeting of what would become the Classic Car Friends Pattaya. Gathered at the cosy confines of the German-Thai Restaurant “Iss Was,” Klemm’s vision for a community of vintage automobile aficionados began to take shape.



Since that modest beginning, the club has flourished, holding approximately 90 monthly meetings at the same restaurant, with an average attendance of 20 club members and friends, alongside up to 10 pristine classic cars. What started as a casual gathering has evolved into a cherished tradition, drawing enthusiasts from far and wide to share their passion for automotive history.

In 2017, the club embarked on a mission to give back to the community by organizing numerous classic car charity events. Among the highlights was a two-day extravaganza held at the prestigious Asia Hotel Pattaya, which saw over 100 vintage automobiles on display and attracted more than 2,000 visitors. The event garnered comparisons to the renowned “Pebble Beach” classic car show in California, solidifying its status as a premier gathering for car enthusiasts in the Eastern Seaboard.



Fast forward to the present, where the club recently celebrated its 8th anniversary in grand style at the very same location, with 50 club members and friends coming together for an unforgettable evening. Against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset along the beach, 28 classic cars graced the hotel lawn, shimmering like diamonds in the fading light.

Jo Klemm, the driving force behind the club as its president, joined forces with Radchada Chomjinda (affectionately known as Toy), Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, to welcome guests to the festivities. Amidst live music, dancing shows featuring the children of the foundation, and an International-Thai buffet, the spirit of camaraderie and philanthropy was palpable.



As the night unfolded, the generosity of the attendees shone through, with donations totalling 17,500 baht for the children under Khun Toy’s care. It was a poignant reminder of the club’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of classic cars.

Looking ahead, Jo Klemm envisions an even brighter future for the Classic Car Friends Pattaya. With plans already underway for the “10th Club Anniversary” in two years’ time, Klemm anticipates a gathering of 200 guests and a showcase of 100 vintage automobiles, marking a decade of passion, camaraderie, and philanthropy on wheels.

Amidst live music and dancing shows featuring the children of the foundation, Classic Car Friends Pattaya members donate generously, reaffirming their commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of classic cars.



“Jo Klemm, president of Classic Car Friends Pattaya, presents the proceeds of the event, totalling 17,500 baht, to Radchada Chomjinda (Toy), Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, reaffirming the club’s commitment to philanthropy.



The golden rays of a sunset illuminate the lawn of the Asia Hotel Pattaya as 28 classic cars shimmer like diamonds, capturing the essence of elegance and nostalgia.


Classic Car Friends Pattaya members gather at the Asia Hotel Pattaya for their 8th-anniversary celebration, reminiscing about eight years of cherished memories.


Jo Klemm and Noi stand guard over the rare classic cars, lovingly brought by their owners to join in the celebratory atmosphere of the event in Pattaya.”













