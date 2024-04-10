Classic Car Friends Pattaya marks 8 years of vintage passion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Eight years ago, on a balmy Thursday evening in March 2016, Jo Klemm welcomed nine visitors and classic car enthusiasts to the inaugural meeting of what would become the Classic Car Friends Pattaya. Gathered at the cosy confines of the German-Thai Restaurant “Iss Was,” Klemm’s vision for a community of vintage automobile aficionados began to take shape.







Since that modest beginning, the club has flourished, holding approximately 90 monthly meetings at the same restaurant, with an average attendance of 20 club members and friends, alongside up to 10 pristine classic cars. What started as a casual gathering has evolved into a cherished tradition, drawing enthusiasts from far and wide to share their passion for automotive history.

In 2017, the club embarked on a mission to give back to the community by organizing numerous classic car charity events. Among the highlights was a two-day extravaganza held at the prestigious Asia Hotel Pattaya, which saw over 100 vintage automobiles on display and attracted more than 2,000 visitors. The event garnered comparisons to the renowned “Pebble Beach” classic car show in California, solidifying its status as a premier gathering for car enthusiasts in the Eastern Seaboard.







Fast forward to the present, where the club recently celebrated its 8th anniversary in grand style at the very same location, with 50 club members and friends coming together for an unforgettable evening. Against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset along the beach, 28 classic cars graced the hotel lawn, shimmering like diamonds in the fading light.

Jo Klemm, the driving force behind the club as its president, joined forces with Radchada Chomjinda (affectionately known as Toy), Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, to welcome guests to the festivities. Amidst live music, dancing shows featuring the children of the foundation, and an International-Thai buffet, the spirit of camaraderie and philanthropy was palpable.







As the night unfolded, the generosity of the attendees shone through, with donations totalling 17,500 baht for the children under Khun Toy’s care. It was a poignant reminder of the club’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of classic cars.

Looking ahead, Jo Klemm envisions an even brighter future for the Classic Car Friends Pattaya. With plans already underway for the “10th Club Anniversary” in two years’ time, Klemm anticipates a gathering of 200 guests and a showcase of 100 vintage automobiles, marking a decade of passion, camaraderie, and philanthropy on wheels.

















































