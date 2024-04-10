Fighting erupts along Thai – Myanmar border, forcing residents to flee

Resistance forces have launched a fierce attack on the Myanmar military base, which is reportedly the last junta forces in the eastern border town of Myawaddy.

Explosions echoed along the Thai – Myanmar border in Mae Sot, Tak province while Myanmar residents were seen fleeing for safety through the Mae Sot border checkpoint.

The tension in Myawaddy has intensified as the opposition forces clash for control of the last stronghold held by the Myanmar military. In the early hours on Wednesday, the Karen National Union (KNU), the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) in alliance with anti-coup fighters from the People’s Defence Force (PDF) invaded the 275th battalion, leading to the continuous exchange of gunfire for several hours.







The anti-coup forces utilized explosive-laden drones to attack the military base, while also deploying heavy artillery and machine guns.

However, the Myanmar troops retaliated with heavy gunfire and a large number of heavy weapons to attack the rebel forces’ hiding areas.

Myanmar Air Force fighter jets dropped numerous bombs, resulting in smoke and fires visible from afar.







Due to the prolonged clashes, many families have evacuated from Myawaddy through the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to relatives’ homes on the Thai side, using temporary border pass.

Approximately 200 villagers, mostly children and elderly were seen crossing the Moei River on long-tail boats to take refuge temporarily in the no-man’s-land area located outside Thai territory.

Both Mae Sot- Myawaddy border checkpoints remain open, albeit with heightened security measures.







The clashes have continued relentlessly, about 5 kilometers away from the Thai-Myanmar border. Residents in the Mae Sot district could clearly hear the sound of heavy weapon explosions.

Thai security forces, including the military, police, and local authorities, have fully armed themselves and deployed forces to secure the border checkpoint and the entire Thai-Myanmar border. -819 (TNA)































