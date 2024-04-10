Pattaya and Bangkok hot, partly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that the upper part of Thailand is experiencing thunderstorms with strong winds, while the southern region is experiencing scattered thunderstorms. In the Bangkok Metropolitan Area and its vicinity, generally hot weather prevails with a 30% chance of thunderstorms. The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of dangers from the summer storms.







Over the next 24 hours, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is expected to spread over the northeastern and southern parts of Thailand. Meanwhile, Thailand is experiencing generally hot weather. The southwesterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, leading to the occurrence of summer storms in the upper part of Thailand.

These storms may bring strong winds, scattered thunderstorms, and occasional lightning, with localized flooding possible. The impacts will initially be felt in the northeastern region, followed by other regions later. Therefore, the public in these areas is advised to beware of the dangers of summer storms, avoid open spaces, seek shelter under sturdy trees or buildings, and take care of their health due to changing weather conditions. Farmers should take precautions to protect agricultural crops and livestock from potential damage.







In the southern region, the easterly and southeasterly winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea, leading to scattered thunderstorms in some areas. In the Bangkok Metropolitan Area and its vicinity, generally hot weather prevails with partly cloudy skies during midday. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing strong winds. The minimum temperature is expected to range from 28-29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to be between 35-39 degrees Celsius.





























