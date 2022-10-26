Chonburi governor courts Japanese businesses and long-stay residents

Chonburi’s governor courted Japanese business leaders to encourage more long stays in Thailand.

Gov. Thawatchai Srithong met the Japanese contingent at the provincial hall Oct. 19 where he provided an overview of Chonburi’s benefits and development under the Eastern Economic Corridor strategy.







Japanese nationals already have a large presence in the province, particularly in Sriracha, thanks for Japanese automotive and electronics factories located in Chonburi’s 16 industrial estates.

According to the Thai embassy in Tokyo, for the past 10 years Thailand is ranked as one of the top ten most popular countries for Japanese long-term visits, including retirement.

































