Food festivals greet Pattaya tourists on long holiday weekend

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
239
Vendors did a thriving business at the “Sea Bears” Food Festival at Central Festival Pattaya.

Tourists feasted at a seafood festival as Pattaya celebrated another long holiday weekend.

Chulalongkorn Day, Oct. 23, fell on a Sunday, so tourists visiting from Bangkok and nearby provinces got to spend Saturday through Monday at the beach, or in the malls. Down the road from the seafood festival at Terminal 21, Central Pattaya organized the “Sea Bear” food festival.



Of course, Koh Larn Island was a major draw of the visiting Thais and foreigners, with overflow parking full at Bali Hai Pier.

City officers watched over the loading of boats to enforce safety rules.

Hundreds of holiday makers shop for a variety of food at the Central Festival Pattaya Food Fair.



City security officers assist holidaymakers embarking and disembarking the boats to and from Koh Larn Island at the Bali Hai Pier.









