Indian tourists oblivious of man drowning next to them in pool

Pattaya, Thailand – A distressing incident unfolded at a hotel in Pattaya on July 11, as captured by the hotel’s CCTV camera. Footage showed a group of Indian tourists enjoying themselves in the swimming pool, unaware that one of their colleagues was in trouble and drowned just a few feet away from them.







The CCTV footage clearly showed his futile attempts to stay afloat and seek help while struggling in the deep end of the pool. Disturbingly, other swimmers nearby remained oblivious to the drowning incident. Tragically, the victim eventually sank to the bottom of the pool, unable to save himself.

Recalling the incident, Tonkanya Pimwongsa, a 24-year-old hotel staff member, said that around 6 p.m., a distressed Indian tourist came running to tell him that his friend had sunk to the bottom of the pool. Without hesitation, Tonkanya jumped into the pool to rescue the struggling tourist. Upon reaching the victim, Tonkanya noticed signs of distress and saw blood coming from the man’s nose.







Acting swiftly, he brought the tourist to the surface and performed CPR while coordinating with the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Foundation Rescue Unit for further assistance. Despite their efforts, the victim’s life could not be saved.

Authorities will launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, ensuring that the hotel and its staff adhered to safety protocols and took appropriate measures to prevent accidents.

















