Fire damages homes, wires in East Pattaya

Fire officials warned residents against burning garbage and trash after a brush fire damaged homes and utility wires in East Pattaya.

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to control the wildfire on Soi Khao Talo 1/1 (Soi Dabphao) near the railway-parallel road Jan. 18.







Investigators said the blaze began when a local resident illegally burned trash or grass and then lost control of the flames as dry winds whipped the area.

The fire consumed weeds and brush, damaging some homes and burning communications wires.

Fire officials said low humidity and gusty wind during the dry season greatly increased the risks of ravaging brush fires.

































