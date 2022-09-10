Children taught survival tactics in locked vehicles

Incidents of children left abandoned in vehicles by their parents or guardians have become quite common, where the child is helpless and does not know how to call for help which in some cases tragedy struck where the child suffocates to death as was the case of a 7-year old girl left in a school minibus in Chonburi a couple of weeks ago.

In another incident tragedy almost struck when a negligent woman left her 2-year-old daughter in her car with the engine running as she jumped off to go shopping in the market behind Big C Shopping Mall in North Pattaya.







With incidents like these, schools have begun to train their very young students on how to survive and call for help in case they were left alone in a locked vehicle.

Yodsawat Puratlertkun, mayor of Kledkaew municipality in Bang Saray district together with law enforcement officers conducted a survival training session for 45 kindergarten children from the Bang Saray Child Development Center. The little kids were shown the location of the car horn, and taught how to honk it. They were told that if for any reason they got locked in the car, they should honk the horn for as long as possible until they get attention from passersby.

The children enjoyed the horn honking exercises, which was for a good reason, as their lives could depend on how long and how loud they can sound the horn.









































