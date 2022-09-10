Thai NBTC wants mobile phone operators to combat phone and SMS scams

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has issued a 30-day warning to mobile phone operators to follow its SIM card registration rules. Failure to do so will result in a daily fine of one million baht.

The working group established by the NBTC to combat phone and SMS scams met on Wednesday (September 7) to follow up on measures to address the issue. The group comprises representatives from 11 agencies, including the NBTC, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, the Personal Data Protection Committee, the Bank of Thailand, the Technology Crime Suppression Division, mobile operators, and other related departments and agencies.







The NBTC, during the meeting, raised the issue of SIM registration regulations to establish a measure to better regulate mobile phone service providers. The agency warned mobile operators that if they did not comply with this rule within thirty days, they would face a daily fine of one million baht.

The NBTC guidelines state that one person may register a maximum of five numbers with a registered mobile phone shop. Anyone wishing to register more than five SIM cards must first seek permission from the mobile operators. The rule was enacted to prevent call center gang members from purchasing sim cards and registering the numbers using other people’s ID cards.







Prawit Leesathapornwongsa, head of the working group and advisor to the NBTC commissioners, later proposed that mobile carriers create a service that allows consumers to deactivate international calls.

The meeting also recommended that the NBTC serve as a registry for SMS text message senders to limit the use of falsified information and develop a mobile application to aid in screening phone numbers being used in questionable activities. (NNT)

































