100 wild elephants chased away from farmland in northeastern Thailand

Officials, rescue workers and villagers joined forces to scare away about 100 wild elephants from the farmland of the Khao Pradu community in Khon Buri district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

More than 50 park rangers, forest protection workers, rescue workers and villagers launched their operation to push about 100 wild elephants back to the Thap Lan National Park as the pachyderms had fed on the farmland and the Khao Pradu community forest in the northeastern province since Sept 5.







Initially there were about 30-40 elephants but later their number grew to about 100. They stayed only four kilometers from the Khao Pradu community and about 10 kilometers from the Thap Lan National Park.

Officials used drones to find the herd but heavy rain blocked people’s efforts to approach the wild animals in the large community forest. There was not a road in the area and the people had to either walk or ride 4WD vehicles.







People kept shouting but to no avail as the wild elephants split into 3-4 groups and walked inside the boundary of the community forest. Thap Lan park rangers set up surveillance posts to monitor the movements of the wild elephants and would improve their expulsion operation. (TNA)































