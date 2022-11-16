Children jump for joy at Pattaya Sports Club Halloween Party

Following on from the recent successful golf Charity Classic Tournament the Pattaya Sports Club arranged a Halloween Children party on Saturday October 29 at Siam Country Resort.

This charity event was organized for more than 100 children from both Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre and the Human Help Network Foundation from Huay Yai. In addition, the members children were also welcome.







The venue was perfect for a children’s party with a pool and in addition there was a bouncy castle, trampoline and face painting. Many came dressed for Halloween. The weather was perfect and all the children had a great time. Later on, thanks to the many donations from local business’s there was food for all, Pizza’s, Burgers, Thai food, sweets and ice-cream.

Rolf Ruegg and Jason and friends provided the music that afternoon and evening. The party went on into the evening and towards the end we sang ‘We are the World’ together with all the children standing in front!







We were very delighted to have many sponsors to make this day a great success.

A great thank you to: Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, Justin Sanders, Brian Chapman with Masonic Lodge Pattaya West Winds, Nigel Cannon, Neville Black for the use of Siam Country Resort, Bangkok John & Honey, Geoffrey Couch, Ray Davidson, Rolf Ruegg & spouse for music & food, Stan Rees & Richard Gilbert for a roasted pig.

Tim Knight for the clown, Durty Nelly & Apple for sweets & prizes, Thai Garden Resort for furniture, Restaurant August (Jack) for food & catering staff, Prime meats for burgers, Joy & Willem for food & sweets, John Feeney for donuts, Paul Davies and Neil Harvey for ice cream, Nam Sellick for coconut ice cream, Na & friend for pizzas.

Don of MyBar for food and staff, Bow of Magic Bar for soft drinks, Max party for providing two bouncy castles, Welcome Inn for food, Nok restaurant for food and the Pattaya Sports Club staff for their support and last but not least Dick and Wan Braimbridge.



















































