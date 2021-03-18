‘Check-in Chonburi’ sees 2,500 Pattaya hotel bookings

More than half of available hotel nights were booked under the first night of a subsidized travel program meant to spur domestic travel to Pattaya and Chonburi.



Kajondech Apichattrakul, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, said March 17 that the “Check-in Chonburi Free 500” promotion saw about 2,500 room nights out of a maximum 4,000 were scooped up since the campaign began Feb. 12. It runs through March 31.







Thais and foreigners checking in to select Pattaya hotels can receive five 100-baht coupons per room per night – with a maximum two nights – for discount coupons that can be cashed in at cafes, restaurants, tourist attractions and spas.

TAT signed up more than 150 businesses, including hotels, tourist attractions, spas and restaurants.

















