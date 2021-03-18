‘Check-in Chonburi’ sees 2,500 Pattaya hotel bookings

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
686
More than half of available hotel nights were booked under the first night of the subsidized “Check-in Chonburi Free 500” travel program meant to spur domestic travel to Pattaya and Chonburi.

More than half of available hotel nights were booked under the first night of a subsidized travel program meant to spur domestic travel to Pattaya and Chonburi.

Kajondech Apichattrakul, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, said March 17 that the “Check-in Chonburi Free 500” promotion saw about 2,500 room nights out of a maximum 4,000 were scooped up since the campaign began Feb. 12. It runs through March 31.



Thais and foreigners checking in to select Pattaya hotels can receive five 100-baht coupons per room per night – with a maximum two nights – for discount coupons that can be cashed in at cafes, restaurants, tourist attractions and spas.

TAT signed up more than 150 businesses, including hotels, tourist attractions, spas and restaurants.


Thais and foreigners checking in to select Pattaya hotels can receive five 100-baht coupons per room per night – with a maximum two nights – for discount coupons that can be cashed in at cafes, restaurants, tourist attractions and spas.

Massage shops also took advantage of the promotion.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR