Sandy and The Pizza Company commemorate 20 years together

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik, Thai racing driver, the first Formula 3 champion in Thailand, and a double Super Car GT3 champion, presented a special gift to commemorate 2 decades of sponsorship and memories to John Heinecke, Chief Operating Officer International, The Pizza Company by The Minor Food Group Public Company Limited (Thailand). The Pizza Company has supported Sandy from the beginning of his career, at the age of 6. Along the way, the partnership gave Sandy the opportunity to become an Asian Karting Champion in 2008, an Asian Formula Renault Champion in 2010, a European F3 Champion in 2014, and most recently, a back-to-back GT3 Champion in 2019 & 2020.



John Heinecke wishes Sandy good luck and success in this year’s racing season, which is shaping up to be another memorable year for the Thai driver. With the support of The Pizza Company, Sandy will continue in the GT3 category of the Thailand Super Series, and is also planning additional races internationally.







Sandy says, “I am beyond honored to represent The Pizza Company brand, to think that it has been 20 years of sponsorship is almost surreal and I am so thankful and grateful for the unwavering support shown from Mr. John Heinecke, and all those involved from the beginning when The Pizza Company was just a small karting team here in Thailand. I would also like to specially thank Mr. Paul Kenny and Mr. Bill Heinecke for supporting me every step of the way. I can confidently say that my career would not have been possible without them.”







Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, Audi Sport Asia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, Puma Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.













