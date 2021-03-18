‘Made in Thailand’ campaign to rotate at least 1.77 trillion baht among SMEs

BANGKOK – The government believes its new ‘Made in Thailand’ campaign, which promotes the use of locally made products in state projects, can create domestic economic value of 1.77 trillion baht.



Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the scheme aims to help local businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through state procurement projects. Factory operators and workers should also benefit from the scheme.







He said up to 60,000 factories have registered with the Industry Ministry and there are around 5 million workers employed in factories and SMEs, adding that the scheme will reduce the country’s dependence on imported products.

Authorities expect the scheme will be another tool to help Thailand cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, while also improving the efficiency of local industries. (NNT)

















