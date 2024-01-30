Burapa Pattaya Bike Week promises thrills and excitement

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an exciting collaboration between the city of Pattaya and the Burapa Motorcycle Club, the 27th Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & Spirit of Heroes 2024 is set to ignite the Public Park at the Eastern National Sports Training Center, Soi Chaiyapruek 2, from February 8 to 10. This vibrant event aims to draw both Thai and international tourists, injecting life into Pattaya’s tourism economy and contributing to Thailand’s allure.

Cantered around diverse tourism activities catering to specific groups, the event focuses on promoting safe motorcycle riding and fostering strong relations between the government, private sector, and local communities in support of tourism activities. Themed “Spirit of Heroes,” this year’s festivities promise lively and enjoyable activities across 8 zones: Rock Stage, King Stage, Junior Stage, Cowboy Indian, Stunt Show, Sound System, Vendor Zone, and Food Zone.







Attendees can revel in parades, cowboy skill shows, stunt displays, Thai championship sound system exhibitions, paramotor displays, small aircraft shows, fire performances, cultural displays, and concerts featuring international and Thai artists, along with thrilling motorcycle stunt shows from Sweden.

The schedule unfolds with various activities each day, starting with a press conference at Terminal 21 Pattaya Airport Plaza on Saturday, February 3. The event peaks on Saturday, February 10, with a big bike parade around Pattaya, field and air activities, an official opening, and a grand finale of concerts by Thai and international artists from 8 p.m. to midnight.

This three-day annual spectacle promises a unique fusion of activities catering to families and children, ensuring a weekend of enjoyment without the hassle of finding parking spaces. The “Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & Spirit of Heroes 2024” invites everyone to ride the wave of excitement and camaraderie in the vibrant city of Pattaya.































