Pattaya prepares for comprehensive community fire safety training

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is finalizing arrangements for an upcoming training program aimed at imparting basic fire fighting skills and evacuation drills to residents across 42 Pattaya communities. Scheduled for February 7 and 9, the training seeks to empower community members with knowledge and skills to effectively manage emergencies within their neighbourhoods.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad chaired a pivotal meeting on January 29, saying. “The primary goal is to enhance community preparedness for disaster prevention, fostering an active engagement in emergency situations. The program aims to significantly reduce potential losses, safeguard lives, properties, and the environment, promoting self-reliance in a secure and sustainable manner.”







The meeting focused on the training format, planned in two sessions. The first, on February 7, targets 21 communities with 200 participants. The second session, on February 9, involves the remaining 21 communities and an additional 200 participants. Considering the coincidence with the Chinese New Year festival, a proposal was made to potentially change the training date.

The venue, to be determined in coordination with the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office Jomtien in Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram, aims to streamline transportation for community committee members. Recommendations include establishing coordination between the Social Welfare Office and relevant authorities to ensure the success of the Pattaya Community Fire Safety Training program.































