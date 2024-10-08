‘Buffalo Racing Festival’ – celebrating deep-rooted culture and get to know more about the animals Oct 8-16

CHONBURI, Thailand – The much-anticipated Buffalo Racing Festival is officially kicking off today! This significant cultural event in Chonburi has a rich history, celebrated for over a century, and this year marks the 153rd edition. The festival is held at Front of Chonburi Provincial Hall.



About the Festival:

The Buffalo Racing Festival takes place annually on the 14th day of the waxing moon in the 11th month or one day before the end of the Buddhist Lent. It is a time to honor the buffaloes, allowing them to rest after a year of hard work in the fields. This festival also offers an opportunity for the community to gather and socialize.

During the event, local farmers will bring their produce to market, and as they lead their decorated buffaloes through the streets, the atmosphere transforms into a lively race. The decoration of the buffaloes has become a tradition, leading to competitions for the most beautifully adorned animals alongside the racing events.







Key Highlights:

-Dates: October 8 – 16

-Main Race Day: Wednesday, October 16

-Opening Ceremony: On the main race day

Additional Attractions:

Visitors can enjoy various festivities, including:

-Parades and performances

-Stalls selling goods

-Funfair attractions

-A variety of contests such as buffalo health competitions, beauty contests, and creative competitions

-Traditional sports events

-Talent shows featuring local artists

Concerts:

Expect performances from renowned artists like Prang Prangthip, Ryal Kajbandit, and other famous musicians throughout the festival.

















































