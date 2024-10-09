Pattaya launches ‘City Live CCTV’ System to monitor traffic and urban conditions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is taking a significant step toward improving urban management as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announces the implementation of the “Pattaya City Live CCTV” system, designed to address traffic congestion and related issues in the rapidly growing tourist city.







The new system features over 200 real-time CCTV cameras installed throughout Pattaya, enabling residents and tourists to monitor traffic conditions, rainfall, and potential flooding. Users can conveniently access these live updates through the LINE application, providing essential information on current conditions.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that it will ease travel and enhance the overall experience for visitors. “This system is crucial for ensuring smoother mobility within Pattaya, especially as our city continues to grow and welcome more tourists,” he said.

The “Pattaya City Live CCTV” system reflects Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to addressing urban challenges while meeting the needs of both residents and visitors. Citizens and tourists can check real-time weather and traffic conditions by clicking the provided link: Pattaya Live CCTV.





































