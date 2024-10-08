Khao Kheow Open Zoo bustling with visitors to see adorable ‘Moo Deng’ during school break

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha, Chonburi, saw a significant influx of visitors as families flocked to see “Moo Deng,” the social media superstar pygmy hippopotamus on October 8. The zoo was crowded with people waiting in long lines, some stretching for over a kilometer, eager to catch a glimpse of Moo Deng’s charm. Zoo staff managed the crowds by allowing groups to view the adorable hippo for five minutes at a time to ensure everyone had a chance to participate.



Narongwit Chodchoi, the zoo director, reported that the excitement began early in the morning, with many families visiting during the school break. He noted a recent tragic accident involving a school bus from Wat Khao Phra Ya Sangharam in Uthai Thani, which caused several casualties and injuries. As a result, many schools decided to cancel their field trips to the zoo.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo expressed condolences for the affected families, acknowledging the loss of their loved ones. Despite the cancellations from various schools, the zoo’s visitor numbers remained stable, as parents chose to bring their children for a day of fun instead, leading to an increase in overall attendance.







Thawatchai Rodraka, a 44-year-old parent, shared his concerns regarding the recent bus accident and expressed his desire for schools to thoroughly check the readiness of tour buses before any trip. He decided to personally bring his children to see Moo Deng, traveling from Pathum Thani to the zoo. His children were thrilled and excited to see the pygmy hippopotamus and other animals in person.



















































