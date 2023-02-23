Buddhist monk mobbed after blessing lottery winner

Factory workers flocked to a Sriracha temple to get blessed after a coworker who did, won the lottery.

The line stretched out the door of the God of Wealth Hall at Wat Rangsi Sutthawat in Surasak subdistrict Feb. 20 with laborers waiting to be anointed with holy water by Phra Maha Thanongsak or Luang Po Tom, the assistant abbot.







The monk suddenly became the most popular man in the Sriracha clergy after earlier anointing the hands and wallet of a coworker at the Borwin factory who bought a lottery ticket outside the temple and, 10 days later, won the 6-million-baht first prize in the Feb. 16 government lottery drawing.

Phra Maha Thanongsak has a large following of Malaysian and Singaporean Buddhists and is famous for anointing hands, bank notes, wallets and cellphone cases over the past five years.



























