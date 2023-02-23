Teen transgender busks at market to pay for 100-days merit-making ceremony

A transgender woman put on a Thai dancing show at a Sattahip market to raise funds for a ceremony to mark 100 days since her father’s death.

Nattapong Thongnak, 18, put on a traditional dress while busking at the 700 Rai Market Feb. 20 with hopes of earning enough cash to pay for the 100-day merit-making ceremony.

On Dec. 1, her father died in an accident which caused financial hardships for her family. She said she has could not go to school anymore, and spent her time dancing at markets and performed at private functions.







Her family had planned a 100-days commemoration on March 2, at Wat Mai Yoo Sangat in Bang Saray to escort her father’s spirit to the afterlife but they were short of funds. So she had to busk in the market to raise as much money as possible for the ceremony.

Nattapong usually lives with her mother in Bang Saray but has been alone while her mother tends to her sick grandmother upcountry.



























