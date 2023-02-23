Drunk trash-talking leads to stabbing at Sattahip worker camp

By Pattaya Mail
0
424
Banpot said he stabbed his coworker with a paring knife after the friend made fun of his workmanship and punched him in the face.

A Sattahip construction worker was arrested for stabbing a coworker who taunted him over the quality of his work.

Banpot Rayupsri, 47, was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Feb. 20 with a 10-centimeter paring knife at a worker camp in Moo 4 village.



Police said Banpot confessed to stabbing the unidentified victim once in the chest. No information was available on the condition of the victim.

Banpot told police the two were drinking and trash talking, each making fun of the other’s work. The friend took exception and punched Banpot in the face. So Banpot said he ran and got his knife, then stabbed his coworker.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR