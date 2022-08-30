BCCT ESB Seminar: Critical Communications: The key to controlling difficult conversations and preventing conflict

BCCT EASTERN SEABOARD HALF-DAY WORKSHOP

CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS: The key to controlling difficult conversations and preventing conflict

“By popular demand, BCCT workshops are coming to the Eastern Seaboard! Join us for our first program – Critical Communications – on Thursday 8th September”.

Difficult conversations, when emotions run high, are common in business. In this course, you will learn how to prepare for those difficult conversations, avoid conflict and ensure the best outcome for all parties.

Discover how to stay calm, control your emotions and move towards positive actions. We’ll also look at how to use calming body and verbal language to ease a tense situation.







Who is it for?

Professionals who deal with sensitive issues or difficult clients in high stakes situations. Only 12 places available, so book soon to avoid disappointment.

What you learn

How to prepare for high stakes conversations by choosing the right topic, approach and focused objective.

Setting the tone: Being assertive but fair and inclusive. Controlling your emotions under pressure and keeping safe. Facts vs assertions; keeping conversations real and balanced.





Date: Thursday 8th September 2022

Time: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Venue: WHA Training Center at ESIE Plaza I, Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (Rayong). Map

Cost: THB 2,500 net for BCCT members only. Price includes workshop material and coffee break.

Booking: To reserve your seat, please book HERE

Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this. Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

*This workshop is open to BCCT members only*







About the Facilitator

Neil Stoneham is managing director of Voxtree – an international communications consultancy that helps professionals communicate powerfully and persuasively in the global marketplace.

He has coached professionals in a variety of sectors – from embassies and auditing firms to hospitality and energy companies – and counts Amazon, Mazars, BNP Paribas, Sumitomo and AXA among his recent clients.

Previously, Neil spent two years writing for the Bangkok Post and taught in two major international schools in Thailand.

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English





























