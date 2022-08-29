Thailand issues more regulations on use of Kratom plant

The Kratom Plant Act has been promulgated with specified legal terms regarding the exploitation of its medicinal properties and the prohibition of its use by the vulnerable.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the Kratom Plant Act, which went into effect on August 27, followed the removal of kratom (Mitragyna Speciosa) from the national list of controlled substances more than a year ago.







According to Rachada, the law primarily regulates the use of kratom leaves, the boiling of the leaves to create infused water, leaf extracts and the application process for a kratom license. It also addresses the suspension and revocation of related licenses, the legal protection of those susceptible to harm from kratom leaf consumption, and the prevention of substance abuse.

Rachada said state agencies could also assist the public in cultivating kratom and processing the leaves under their culture and customs. However, the procedure must be strictly carried out in accordance with applicable laws.







Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin meanwhile said more government support was required to conduct research and improve the quality of kratom leaves and that laws could be amended to permit the production of kratom leaves and herbal ingredients for use in food, medicine, and cosmetics. (NNT)

































