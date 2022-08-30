Huge explosion wrecks buildings on Pattaya Central Road, 1 injured

A massive explosion early Tuesday morning shook buildings on Pattaya 2nd road sending glass shrapnel flying in all directions, injuring a man identified as Mr Khith Lovanxay a Lao national. He was rushed to Pattaya Memorial Hospital nearby.

Paisal Pongtawornpinyo owner of the buildings on the corner of 2nd Road and Central Road where the explosion occurred said that he lived a short distance from the row of buildings and rushed to the scene when he heard the explosion.







He determined that it was not his gas tank that caused the explosion; never-the-less his building was practically destroyed.

Police are investigation the cause of the 5 a.m. blast and have asked residents to stay away from the structures to determine whether they are safe to go back in again.





































































