Huge explosion wrecks buildings on Pattaya Central Road, 1 injured

By Pattaya Mail
Rescue workers treat a Lao national injured by the blast before sending him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital nearby.

A massive explosion early Tuesday morning shook buildings on Pattaya 2nd road sending glass shrapnel flying in all directions, injuring a man identified as Mr Khith Lovanxay a Lao national. He was rushed to Pattaya Memorial Hospital nearby.

Paisal Pongtawornpinyo owner of the buildings on the corner of 2nd Road and Central Road where the explosion occurred said that he lived a short distance from the row of buildings and rushed to the scene when he heard the explosion.



He determined that it was not his gas tank that caused the explosion; never-the-less his building was practically destroyed.
Police are investigation the cause of the 5 a.m. blast and have asked residents to stay away from the structures to determine whether they are safe to go back in again.


The explosion occurred in the Jay Ja chicken-rice shop just a few meters away from the entrance to Pattaya Memorial Hospital on Central Pattaya Road.


Fire-fighters and residents walk through the rubble in the alley next to the building damaged by the explosion.

 

By late morning the extent of the damage to the building rocked by a massive explosion can be clearly seen.









