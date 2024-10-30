Barry and Aleksandra singing duet stand out at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club recently witnessed a spectacular performance by Barry Upton and Aleksandra Khan who captivated their Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) audience with their exceptional talents on Wednesday, October 16. MC Ren Lexander introduced Barry and Aleksandra, highlighting their charm and the story of how they started performing duets together.









Barry and Aleksandra perform several well-known duets, including “Something Stupid,” “California Dreamin’,” and “It Takes Two,” engaging the audience in the process. The performance includes moments of humor and technical difficulties, such as issues with the guitar and playful changes in song lyrics.

The highlight of the evening was the duo’s collaborative performance, where Barry’s powerful vocals perfectly complemented Aleksandra’s exquisite voice. Their chemistry on stage was palpable, and their performance was met with thunderous applause. Barry and Aleksandra interacted with the audience, encouraging participation and sharing personal anecdotes and jokes.





Both performers mention their upcoming gigs, inviting the audience to attend their future shows at various venues. Barry discusses his songwriting process and the importance of finding a good title, promising to write a new duet for Aleksandra. The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from the performers and the host, emphasizing the enjoyment of the musical experience.



The club’s members and guests were treated to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment, and many expressed their hope that the duo would return for future performances. To view their presentation, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5ZZiUR9YrY.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.





































