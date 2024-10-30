From Moroccan village to global stage: Meet Mani Nordine, the visionary behind the stars.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Starting in a small village in Morocco with dreams of becoming a classical dancer, Mani Nordine’s journey has been one of ambition, talent, and unmatched artistry. His journey began in Paris, where his career as a dancer took off through television appearances, eventually leading him to the United States. There, he rose to prominence as an artistic director, working with top American and international stars, including Ricky Martin, Phil Collins, the Gipsy Kings, Julio Iglesias, and Stevie Wonder.









Nordine’s creative vision expanded into the world of fashion, where he directed shows for renowned designers like Jean-Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, Lancel, and most recently, Philipp Plein. His extensive network spans entertainment, sports, and even politics, a testament to his collaborative spirit and influential connections worldwide. Nordine has worked with global icons such as Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Lady Gaga, Mike Tyson, and even former President Barack Obama.



With offices in the USA and Europe, Nordine’s impact has garnered international media attention, with over 12 magazine covers and 150 articles in publications from the USA, UK, France, and beyond. Deeply connected to his Moroccan heritage, Nordine often makes appearances on Moroccan TV, participates in charity events, and collaborates with artists, remaining close to his roots.







Now, in his first-ever visit to Thailand, Mani Nordine will appear in Bangkok and Pattaya, introduced by Yves Baron, the French-Thai opera singer. Fans and media are invited to join him at two exclusive events:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Press Conference, 11:30 AM, Holiday Inn Pattaya, Pattaya City Expats Club, Pattaya Beach Road.

Friday, November 8, 2024 – “An Evening with Mani,” 7:30 PM, Romsai Brasserie, Pattaya Beach Road near Pattaya Klang.





































