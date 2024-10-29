Chinese driver loses control, crashes into barrier at Pattaya tunnel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese national, identified as Mr. Sun Hao, 41, was involved in a car accident late on October 28, after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a barrier in the Pattaya Central Road Tunnel. Rescue and police teams arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report at 10:06 p.m.



Upon investigation, authorities found a heavily damaged white Toyota Vios, blocking the tunnel’s entrance toward Sattahip. Mr. Sun sustained minor injuries and was provided with initial first aid by rescue personnel.

Preliminary interviews revealed that Mr. Sun reported losing control of his vehicle after being sideswiped by an unidentified car, causing him to veer into the barrier.













































