Banglamung municipality provides adult diapers to bedridden senior citizens

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat and the Banglamung municipal team, joined by public health officers, identified a crucial need for adult diapers during home visits to bedridden patients. Recognizing the financial strain on these patients, the municipal administration sought support from the National Health Security Office to provide a steady supply of adult diapers. The initiative, integral to the national health security system, addresses the comprehensive healthcare needs of those requiring long-term care and dealing with urinary or fecal incontinence. The Banglamung Sub-district Municipality's project aims to deliver these essential items in two phases, offering vital support to patients and their families.




























