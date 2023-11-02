Foreign Minister requests Egyptian Gov’t to assist Thai hostages

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara met with the Egyptian Foreign Minister to allow access to the Rafah border crossing if the Thai hostages are released. Egypt has expressed its full support for the negotiation process.

On November 1, Mr. Panpree met with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassen Shoukry in Cairo. The Thai delegation expressed sympathy for the injured Egyptians in the ongoing conflict and emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire. Both sides pledged to support creative efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution.







Deputy Prime Minister Panpree requested Egypt’s support in negotiating the prompt release of Thai and other foreign hostages, with Egypt allowing Thai access to the Rafah border crossing once the Thai hostages are released, to provide immediate assistance to the Thai nationals. Egypt expressed its full support for this.

Regarding the discussion with the Israeli authorities, Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed his condolences for the Thai casualties and committed to doing everything in his power to ensure the safe and prompt release of the Thai hostages. (TNA)































