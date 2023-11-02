Chinese textile, fashion industry embraces eco-friendly production

The Chinese textile and fashion industry is adjusting its production processes to be more environmentally friendly. The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region supports eco-friendly textile and fashion industry, adhering to the central government’s green economic policy.

Pingnan County is an exemplary area that reflects China’s policy direction, focusing on developing the economy with an environmentally friendly approach.







Textile and fashion manufacturers are given incentives by the government to produce environmentally friendly textiles by using eco-friendly dyeing and production methods that are not harmful to the ecosystem.

The goal is to make it a leading fashion industrial zone in the country, aligning with the high-quality development policy of President Xi Jinping.









The Guigang Textile and Apparel Fashion New Area, located in Pingnan County, is currently home to 259 textile and clothing factories. It has strengths that benefit entrepreneurs, such as its favorable location with easy access to the Pan-Pearl River Delta plus Hong Kong and Macao. The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region also has access to Southeast Asia via the sea route. The area has ample space, a large workforce of up to 5 million people in Guigang, and abundant water resources.







One of the textile and clothing factories in the Guigang Textile and Apparel Fashion New Area is certified with ISO 9001:2008 standards, making it the first in the Guangxi province.

It’s the production site for sports clothing by Guangxi Zhongjian Sports and Leisure Clothing, and it is generating an annual income of over 500 million yuan, or approximately 2.5 billion Thai baht.

In addition to the domestic market, this factory is expanding its exports to countries like the Philippines and Thailand. They have also received orders to produce clothing for officials related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (TNA)











































