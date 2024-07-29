Banglamung Ceremonies Mark His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd Birthday

PATTAYA, Thailand – Weerakit Manarojkit, the Banglamung District Chief, hosted ceremonies to commemorate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd birthday at the district grounds in Naklua on July 28. The celebrations began with the lighting of candles and incense in homage to the Triple Gems, followed by the offering of alms to 73 monks.

The ceremony saw the attendance of government officials, local administrators, police officers, village chiefs, and the general public, all dressed in yellow clothing. Yellow symbolizes loyalty and respect for the monarchy, reflecting the attendees’ devotion and gratitude. It is also the colour of Monday, the day on which King Rama X was born.







Notable participants included Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, and Winai Inpitak, Mayor of Nongprue Municipality. The gathering highlighted the community’s collective appreciation for the King’s contributions to the nation.

Born on July 28, 1952, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne on December 1, 2016, following the passing of his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX. His coronation took place from May 4-6, 2019, marking the 12th Royal Coronation Ceremony since the establishment of Bangkok as the capital 237 years ago.







In his first royal decree, His Majesty pledged to “continue, preserve, and build upon the legacy of the reign, ruling with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the people.” The event underscored the deep respect and loyalty the Thai people have for their monarchy, celebrating the King’s leadership and dedication to the nation’s prosperity.



































