Increased rainfall in Pattaya, Phuket, Bangkok and across Thailand

The Meteorological Department reports increased rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas. The eastern region may experience very heavy rainfall in certain areas, so residents are advised to be cautious of sudden flooding and flash floods. In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the monsoon trough will shift over the upper northern region and upper Laos, moving into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This, combined with moderate southwest monsoon winds covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, will result in increased rainfall and heavy rain in some areas. In particular, very heavy rain is expected in parts of the eastern region. Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and water runoff, especially in mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Additionally, travelers should exercise caution when passing through areas experiencing thunderstorms.







In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 2 meters high. In the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 meters high, with waves over 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

As of July 28, Tropical Depression “Kemi,” covering Hubei Province, China, has weakened into a low-pressure area. This storm does not directly affect Thailand’s weather. Travelers heading to this area should check the weather conditions before traveling.







Northern region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 32-35°C. Southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 32-35°C. Southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.









Central region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, and Saraburi provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 32-36°C. Southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum temperature 30-32°C. Southwest winds at 20-35 km/h. Waves around 2 meters high, over 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms.









Southern region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 32-35°C. From Surat Thani northward: Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter high, over 1 meter high in areas with thunderstorms.







Southern region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi provinces. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum temperature 32-34°C. From Phang Nga northward: Southwest winds at 20-35 km/h. Waves around 2 meters high, over 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. From Phuket southward: Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. Minimum temperature 27-28°C, maximum temperature 32-35°C. Southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.





































