Bangkok lockdown instantly chills Pattaya

Even before Chonburi’s governor issued a new stay-at-home order, Pattaya already had felt the effect of Bangkok’s lockdown, getting even quieter than its already quiet state.

Travel restrictions went into effect July 12 in the capital and surrounding provinces (and the Deep South), with army and police personnel manning checkpoints out of the “deep red” coronavirus control zones.







Inside the zones, a curfew was imposed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and all non-essential businesses closed and hours cut for those that remained open.

The effect on Pattaya was immediate, with chair vendors on Jomtien Beach sitting alone on Sunday.

Sumalee Aramwong, 50, said the weekends usually brought some Bangkokians to Jomtien, but not this weekend, as people stayed home to avoid checkpoints and curfews.

It won’t matter now, however, as Chonburi has imposed its own quasi lockdown, which is sure to drive another nail in Pattaya’s economic coffin.





























