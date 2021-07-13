Pattaya and Chonburi shut businesses, imposes ‘voluntary’ curfew

Bangkokians hoping to flee a locked down capital to Pattaya quickly lost their reason to come after Chonburi’s governor imposed a voluntary stay-at-home order that also closes businesses early in the East.

The new restrictions come as Chonburi reported 459 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 129 of those in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. On Monday, Chonburi reported 399 cases with 113 in Banglamung.







While not a mandate punishable by hefty fines and jail time as in Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and the Deep South, the stay-at-home “suggestion” will be vigorously enforced, with anyone out after 9 p.m. likely to be accosted by police demanding justification for late-night sojourns.

The non-curfew curfew, as in “deep red” provinces, runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and forces the closure of gas stations, restaurants, food carts, department stores, retail and convenience stores, all markets, massage shops, pools, water parks, game and internet cafes, amulet shops, beauty clinics, tattoo shops, and all prior venues that were ordered closed.

Hospital canteens are permitted to remain open overnight, and alcohol remains outlawed after 8 p.m. No pairs or groups of people are allowed to congregate in public.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said checkpoints also will be set up looking for travelers from the capital region, with officers requiring justification for traveling into the province.



















