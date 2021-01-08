Pattaya health teams visit villages, reinforce social-distancing

Public-health workers and volunteers fanned out across Pattaya to reinforce coronavirus-prevention measures and called on residents to report suspected illegal migrants and travelers from high-risk provinces.

City workers joined Somchai Yenprayun, chairman of the village health volunteers association, and members on visits to the Central Pattaya, Nong Pung Care and Kratinglai communities Jan. 7.





There they repeated what people have heard a million times since the start of the pandemic: wear masks, wash hands, clean touched surfaces, practice social distancing, and check-in to locations using the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app.

They also emphasized good nutrition to maintain the body’s immunity system.

City workers also urged people to report anyone they believe is an illegal alien – opening the door to xenophobic harassment calls against Burmese and Cambodians – and strangers who came to Pattaya from “red zone” provinces such as Bangkok and Rayong. (PCPR)









































