An entertaining morning of song at the Pattaya City Expats Club

It was another entertaining and infectious Words and Music presentation at the Pattaya City Expats Club meeting on Wednesday, February 8. Scott Lewis, aka Ta Wan because of his “sweet eyes”, an up-and-coming Pattaya based singer told a bit about his life and entertained with several songs popular with his “older” audience, beginning with the Beatles “Here Comes the Sun.”







Scott’s primary career was in marketing in the UK, but his first love was music. He described how he began at an early age as a DJ and forming a Beatles tribute band sprouting clothes and wigs as part of their performance. Scott noted that in his music he “mimics” the style and voice of the original artists which he demonstrated in his second song “Handle With Care” in which he sounded much like the original 3 performers of the Traveling Wilburys as he sang their parts, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, and Roy Orbison.







Scott has been in Pattaya on-and-off for nineteen years. He was here on holiday when the Covid pandemic happened. As a result, he remained in Pattaya whilst the UK was in lock down in 2020-21. He mentioned it was his striking up a conversation with Barry Upton, Pattaya’s well known entertainer and music producer, in the Canterbury Tales book shop that led to his appearance at the Classroom. After which he started to get invitations to perform solo or guesting with various bands on the Pattaya music scene.

As a result, he has now moved permanently to Pattaya and currently plays 4 to 5 nights a week around the bars and restaurants along with occasional private parties. He pointed out that this can be exhausting as in the UK, a performance usually lasted one hour with a break then again for another hour. However, in Pattaya, it usually involves a 3 hour session followed by a one hour encore.







Scott delighted his PCEC audience with 5 more songs, Oh Pretty Woman (Roy Orbison), Stuck in the Middle with You (Gerry Rafferty band Stealers Wheel), Take it Easy (Eagles), Bad Moon Rising (Creedence Clearwater Revival), and JoJo Get Back (Beatles).

Scott is still performing, but cutting back a bit as he goes forth with his plans to form his own band which he hopes will be performing within the next couple of months. He says he prefers the versatility a band offers over using a recorded soundtrack.

MC Ren Lexander then brought everyone up to date on events and called on George Wilson to conduct the ever popular Open Forum where questions about Expat living can be asked and answered. To view the YouTube video of Scott’s presentation on the PCEC Channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRMJf4xP6-M. For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club/.







































