AMCHAM hosts Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking in Pattaya

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) held the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking event at Holiday Inn Pattaya on May 19, 2023. The event was organized by AMCHAM in collaboration with the Australian, British, Canadian, Belgian, German, Irish, Netherlands, South African, Singapore Thai Chambers of Commerce, and the Thai-Taiwan Business Association. It offered members from Bangkok and the Eastern Seaboard a valuable opportunity to network and establish business connections. AMCHAM Executive Director Heidi Gallant stated, “the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking serves as an excellent platform for AMCHAM members and participants from other chambers to explore new business opportunities and foster ongoing business connections.”







Prior to the networking event, AMCHAM’s Legal, Human Resources, and Manufacturing Committees hosted a business briefing on the topic of “From Hiring to Firing – Important Considerations and Updates for Employers in Thailand.” The briefing featured Parada Saibua, Senior Associate of DLA Piper, and Suruswadee Jaimsuwan, Counsel of Tilleke & Gibbins, who shared valuable insights and tips for manufacturers on attracting skilled candidates, retaining valuable employees, and fostering employee loyalty and engagement within manufacturing operations.







The hotel’s outdoor space overlooks the beach at sunset and was the perfect spot for chamber members to enjoy themselves, network, and delight in fine food and drink. With great service and hospitality from the venue, everyone had a fantastic time.

About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 2,600 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over 50 billion US Dollars in Thailand and provide more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: www.amthamthailand.com or contact Varsha Wadhwani, AMCHAM Communications Specialist, at e-mail [email protected].











































