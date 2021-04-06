Bangkok queues up people for second vaccine shots April 7 to 12

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to take the second dose as scheduled.







BMA’s deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak said people who got vaccinated with Sinovac vaccine from March 17-19 in Bang Khae district and from March 20-22 in Phasi Charoen district would need to get their second jab from April 7 to 12.



He said the vaccination unit will open at Nimma Noradee Temple on those dates from 8am to 4pm, and those coming to receive the second dose must present their ID card or other similar document to identify themselves.













