A trio of informative speakers at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, November 27, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) had three speakers, the first spoke about surviving the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. He was followed by two other speakers giving informative information about wellness.

In a compelling presentation, member Roger Fox recounted his harrowing experience during Hurricane Helene, offering valuable insights and practical advice on surviving such natural disasters. Roger began by describing his morning routine, emphasizing the critical role electricity plays in daily life. He highlighted how tasks such as making tea, cooking, and checking phones are all dependent on a stable power supply. This dependency became starkly evident when Hurricane Helene struck, leaving Roger and his community without electricity for six days.







The hurricane, a category 4 storm, caused widespread devastation, particularly in Greenville, South Carolina, and Asheville, North Carolina. Roger detailed the extensive power outages and property damage that ensued, painting a vivid picture of the storm’s path and its aftermath.

Despite the challenges, Roger spoke about the community’s remarkable response to the crisis. Neighbors came together, sharing meals, playing board games, and assisting each other with recovery efforts. He shared personal anecdotes, including his great-grandson’s motorcycle accident and the innovative use of a Tesla battery to charge essential devices during the power outage.

Roger also discussed the various challenges faced during the electricity loss, such as navigating dark intersections, taking cold showers, and dealing with spoiled food due to lack of refrigeration. He observed that while people often ignore warnings to stay off the roads during emergencies, they are generally willing to help others in crisis situations. To view a video of Roger’s talk on the PCEC’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeuK0TuhmJQ.

Annie Strode, a health and wellness coach, then shared her personal journey and professional background, emphasizing the importance of holistic wellness. Annie’s talk covered various aspects of holistic wellness, including physical health, nutrition, exercise, and the significance of a balanced lifestyle. She highlighted global health issues such as obesity and the impact of poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental factors on overall health. Annie stressed the importance of balanced nutrition, portion control, and understanding the glycemic index, advocating for a diet rich in vegetables and lean proteins.







In addition to nutrition, Annie emphasized the importance of regular exercise and proper hydration. She explained the role of metabolism in overall health and urged the audience to consider whether their diet supports disease or health. Annie also touched on intellectual wellness, lifelong learning, critical thinking, and maintaining a positive mindset.

Annie’s presentation also included discussions on financial wellness, highlighting the importance of money management and the relationship between physical health and financial health. She shared her personal experiences with emotional and spiritual wellness. To view a video of Annie’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnihhpkpMdU.

Completing the program, Member Joseph Stark Presented information about the Wellness Chef’s Restaurant. Joseph introduced the innovative concept behind Wellness Chef’s Restaurant, a unique dining establishment that focuses on personalized keto diets and regular health testing.

Joseph said he opened Wellness Chef’s Restaurant with a mission to provide healthy, keto-focused meals. The restaurant’s core dietary principles include avoiding high fructose corn syrup, sugar, highly processed foods, and seed oils, aligning with widely accepted health guidelines.







One of the standout features of Wellness Chef’s Restaurant is the personalized chef service. Each customer is assigned a personal chef who tailors meals based on individual preferences and health goals. This personalized approach ensures that each meal is not only delicious but also aligned with the customer’s dietary needs.

Joseph emphasized the importance of regular health testing, including blood work, vitamins, and minerals, to determine the effectiveness of one’s diet. The restaurant offers morning glucose testing to monitor blood sugar levels, helping to adjust diets accordingly.







Meals at Wellness Chefs are priced uniformly at 180 baht, making it affordable while ensuring quality and quantity. All profits go to the chefs, aiming to elevate their earnings significantly from standard salaries. The restaurant’s meal plans aim to lower glucose levels and reduce the risk of heart attacks by 33% through diet. Joseph also highlighted the importance of addressing fatty liver issues through diet and regular testing. Looking ahead, Wellness Chef’s Restaurant plans to expand, with future profits funding new locations and supporting new chefs. To view a video of Joseph’s presentation, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6CsTidF38M&t=11s.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in

Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.





































