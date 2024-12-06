Pattaya hot throughout the day, breezy at night, decrease in rainfall across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has reported a decrease in rainfall in the southernmost regions of Thailand, although heavy rain persists in some areas. Meanwhile, the northern and northeastern regions will experience cool weather with morning fog. Temperatures in Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to rise slightly.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions has weakened. A low-pressure system near the Strait of Malacca is expected to move toward Sumatra, resulting in reduced rainfall in the southern provinces. However, heavy rain in isolated areas remains a concern.







Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert for potential hazards from accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, runoff, and overflowing rivers, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas near waterways.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach heights of 1-2 meters, with higher waves of over 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas are advised to avoid sailing during storms.







For northern and northeastern Thailand, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the upper part of the country has weakened. This condition will bring morning fog, with cool weather continuing in the early hours. Mountainous and high-altitude regions will experience cold to very cold conditions, with temperatures ranging from 10-16°C on mountain peaks and 12-17°C on high plateaus.

Residents are urged to take precautions against weather changes, maintain their health, and be vigilant against fire hazards due to dry conditions. Foggy areas also require extra caution while traveling.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, light fog is expected in the morning, with a slight increase in temperature. The minimum temperature will range from 24-25°C, and the maximum will be 33-36°C.









































