Tourists flock to Khao Phra Tamnak in Pattaya for Father’s Day holiday blessings

PATTAYA, Thailand – During the Father’s Day holiday, both Thai and international tourists flocked to the Chumphon Khet Udomsak Monument at Khao Phra Tamnak (Naval Radio Station Hill), Pattaya, to pay respects and seek blessings from His Royal Highness Prince Chumphon Khet Udomsak on December 5. The site, which offers stunning views of Pattaya Beach and the surrounding areas, has been a popular spot for tourists during the long holiday weekend.

Tourists, including large groups from China, India, and other parts of Asia, as well as local visitors, gathered to offer flowers, incense, candles, and traditional items such as betel nuts as part of their prayers for good fortune. Many visitors also took the opportunity to enjoy the scenic views of Pattaya Bay, which stretches from North Pattaya to South Pattaya, while taking in the cool weather that marks the beginning of the winter season.

In addition to the influx of visitors, the site has undergone renovations. The former café at the entrance has been removed to create a public resting area for tourists to relax and enjoy the surroundings. Despite the pleasant weather, visitors were reminded to be cautious of potential PM 2.5 dust, with those sensitive advised to wear face masks for protection.

















































