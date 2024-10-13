71 contestants of ‘Miss Grand International 2024’ flaunt their beauty in swimsuits aboard luxury yacht ‘Ocean Sky’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 71 contestants of Miss Grand International 2024 showcased their beauty and confidence in the swimsuit round aboard the luxury yacht “Ocean Sky” in Pattaya, Chonburi. The event, part of the pageant’s activities taking place from October 11-16, was organized by Nawat Itsaragrisil, CEO of Miss Grand International Co., Ltd., and featured lively and exciting moments for pageant fans from various countries.



The contestants wore bold red two-piece swimsuits, confidently strutting and posing on the deck of the Ocean Sky yacht. The atmosphere was filled with joy and energy, as photographers and media captured the beauty of each of the 71 contestants representing different countries.

Bancha Kullavanit, executive of Ocean Sky, warmly welcomed the Miss Grand International pageant team, contestants, and media. A variety of food and beverages were served to the guests, including seafood porridge, fried eggs, sausages, salads, pad thai, boat noodles, sandwiches, fresh fruit, coffee, tea, and other drinks. This hospitality brought smiles and satisfaction to the contestants and attendees alike.







Looking ahead, the Miss Grand International 2024 competition will feature the National Costume contest on October 20, the Preliminary and Grand Voyage Awards on October 22, and the Final Round on October 25, to be held at the MGI Hall Bravo BKK, Rama 9.



















































