‘Pattaya Auto Showcase’ – experience Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) sports cars from the 1990s Oct 12-18

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready to experience the legendary power of the most iconic Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) sports cars from the 1990s at the Pattaya Auto Showcase. The event, taking place from October 12–18, will feature a stunning lineup of high-performance vehicles, including:

MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION 6.5

MAZDA RX-7 FD-3S

MITSUBISHI GTO TWIN TURBO

NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 1992

MITSUBISHI EVOLUTION 9MR

Car enthusiasts can marvel at these legendary machines, renowned for their speed and engineering excellence, at the 1st-floor activity area, Central Pattaya. Don't miss this opportunity to see the kings of JDM up close!


































