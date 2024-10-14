Tourists flock to Koh Larn during long weekend, keeping the island bustling

PATTAYA, Thailand – With the long holiday from October 12–14, marking the anniversary of the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX), tourists are flocking to Koh Larn, creating a lively atmosphere. The scene at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya was filled with both Thai and foreign tourists, families with children and adults alike, all heading to Koh Larn to relax and enjoy the island’s beauty.



Despite ongoing renovations at the Bali Hai Pier, including the addition of a roof, the pier is still operational, offering much-needed shade and attracting visitors to take photos of the new landmark. Officers from Pattaya Special City Affairs and the Marine Department (Region 6) were stationed at the pier to ensure safety and manage boat operations, checking both boat drivers and passengers to avoid overloading and prevent accidents. On average, more than 13,000 tourists travel to Koh Larn daily.







Koh Larn remains a popular destination due to its pristine natural environment and clear waters. The island offers a variety of accommodations, including homestays and ample dining options. Even on regular weekdays, the island sees a steady flow of visitors, with numbers doubling or tripling during long weekends or public holidays.







































