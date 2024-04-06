‘28th ASEAN- ROK Dialogue in Seoul’ highlights comprehensive strategic partnership

H.E. Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, attended the 28th ASEAN- ROK Dialogue in Seoul on 4 April 2024 to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and the ROK on the occasion of 35th Anniversary of ASEAN- ROK relations towards a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as proposing ways to enhance cooperation in response to emerging health challenges especially via ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) of which Thailand will serve as the Secretariat and the Response Centre. Thailand also took the opportunity to update on the implementation of its initiatives on humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.







Prior to the meeting, Permanent Secretary also had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Chung Byung-won, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs and Senior Official of the ROK, reaffirming Thailand’s determination, as the incoming Country Coordinator, to move forward ASEAN-ROK relations while strengthening the bilateral relations with the ROK for mutual benefits. (MFA)









































