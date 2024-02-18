PM pays respects to revered religious symbols for local community in Sakon Nakhon

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s visit to Sakon Nakhon province on Sunday (Feb 18) included a spiritual tribute at Wat Phra That Choeng Chum Worawihan, where he paid respects to the revered Phra That Choeng Chum and Luang Phor Phra Ong Saen, significant religious symbols for the local community.







Accompanied by key figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, several ministers, and local government officials, the Prime Minister’s agenda focused on honoring the cultural and religious heritage of Sakon Nakhon. Traditional dancers, clad in the province’s native attire, performed in welcome, showcasing the area’s rich cultural traditions.







In a gesture of local hospitality, the Old Town Sakon Preservation Group presented the Prime Minister with gifts symbolizing the region’s craft traditions, including indigo-dyed bear dolls and Shibori-patterned scarves.

Concluding the trip, the Prime Minister and his team expressed their appreciation for the warm reception and the unique cultural expressions of the Sakon Nakhon community. (NNT)





































