100,000 tourists flock to Koh Larn during extended holiday weekend

The enchanting island of Koh Larn, nestled near the coastal city of Pattaya, recently experienced an extraordinary surge in tourism. Reports from local authorities and the municipal office of Pattaya confirm that between July 28 and August 2, the number of tourists traveling to Koh Larn from the Bali Hai South Pier surpassed an impressive 100,000 mark.

Known affectionately as Coral Island, Koh Larn has established itself as a renowned destination for both domestic and international travelers. With its breathtaking beaches, crystalline waters, and abundant marine life, the island offers a diverse range of water sports and recreational activities that appeal to visitors from all walks of life.







On a single day, July 29, an astounding 25,008 tourists were drawn to the island, highlighting the growing popularity of Koh Larn as a premier tourist hotspot in the region.

Local businesses and tourism operators welcomed the influx of visitors, as it has brought considerable economic prosperity to the area. However, with such a remarkable increase in tourist numbers, authorities are carefully monitoring the situation to safeguard the island’s infrastructure and natural resources from potential strain.







Despite the challenges posed by managing such a large influx, tourists remain captivated by the island’s allure and charm. The irresistible appeal of Koh Larn Island has ignited a heightened interest in tourism within Pattaya and its neighboring provinces, offering countless unforgettable travel experiences to enthusiastic tourists.

As the peak travel season continues, local authorities are working diligently to ensure visitors enjoy the best possible experience while also preserving the island’s delicate ecological balance. Tourists are encouraged to adhere to the guidelines set by the authorities to protect the natural beauty of this tropical paradise for generations to come.























