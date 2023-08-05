Devotees seek blessings at Pattaya temple on eve of Buddhist Lent

Wat Chai Mongkol Temple in south Pattaya was aglow with reverence and devotion as Chief Abbot Phra Panya Rattanaporn (Anan Thammachoto) led a resplendent, a revered Buddhist observance on August 1. This significant event not only paid homage to the teachings of Lord Buddha but also exemplified the unwavering commitment to preserving Thailand’s cherished cultural heritage.

Devotees and visitors alike thronged to the temple on the eve of Buddhist Lent, immersing themselves in a serene ambiance to seek blessings and engage in acts of making merit. The candlelight procession, a poignant highlight of the evening, witnessed devotees walking three rounds around the chapel, holding candles, joss sticks, and flowers, symbolizing a profound expression of devotion and piety.







The Asalha Bucha celebrations at Wat Chai Mongkol exemplified a harmonious convergence of Thai and foreign believers, all united in their shared determination to uphold Thai traditions and cultural practices. The meticulously planned activities centered on the principles of generosity and compassion, fostering a spirit of kindness that transcended boundaries.

Celebrants embraced the opportunity to offer alms, release sky lanterns, and dedicate merit to departed loved ones, all the while performing acts of selflessness and compassion. The presence of donation booths, thoughtfully established to aid those in need, demonstrated the tight-knit community’s dedication to caring for one another.

































